IMF mission begins governance review and budget discussions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Pakistan to conduct a detailed review of governance and corruption issues. The mission, which began meetings with Pakistani officials on Monday, aims to provide technical assistance in enhancing Pakistan’s reform capacity.

The IMF team will focus on strengthening governance structures and addressing corruption, supporting Pakistan’s broader reform efforts. Additionally, the delegation will review the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26 and engage in follow-up discussions regarding technical support for governance matters.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance will also engage in discussions with the IMF team, focusing on measures to improve tax revenue, control government expenditure, and finalize proposals for the upcoming federal budget, expected to be presented in the National Assembly in early June.

Earlier, the IMF praised Pakistan for its fiscal policy efforts, particularly in reducing public debt, controlling inflation, and improving tax equity. This recognition came in March 2025 as part of ongoing support for the country’s economic reforms. Additionally, the IMF reached an agreement with Pakistan in March for a new $1.3 billion arrangement as part of the ongoing 37-month bailout program.