Suspect arrested in Aisha Habiba’s murder on wedding day in Lahore

LAHORE: A man accused of murdering 22-year-old Aisha Habiba on her wedding day has been arrested in Lahore’s Sundar area, according to police reports on Friday. The suspect, identified as Ikram, is the victim’s brother-in-law and allegedly killed her over a dispute regarding marriage arrangements.

The tragic incident, which occurred earlier this week, shocked the local community. In response, DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza ordered the formation of a special police team under SP Investigation Sadar Moazam Ali to investigate the matter.

Inspector Pasha Imran, leading the investigation at Sundar Police Station, oversaw the arrest operation with his team. The suspect had fled the scene after the shooting but was apprehended through the use of modern surveillance technology and human intelligence.

DIG Raza confirmed that strong evidence had been gathered and a charge sheet would be submitted to ensure the suspect faces appropriate legal consequences. He also praised the swift and coordinated efforts of the investigative team.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed announced that commendation certificates would be awarded to the officers involved in the operation.