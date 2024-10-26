PTI’s Zain Qureshi quits as deputy parliamentary leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Zain Hussain Qureshi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and son of the party’s jailed Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Saturday resigned from his role as deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Zain Qureshi said he resigned from the post in reply to a party show-cause notice in the wake of his ‘dubious role’ over the matter of the 26th constitutional amendment.

He added: “I have replied to the show-cause notice sent by the party. “I am resigning from the post of deputy parliamentary leader for free and fair inquiry.”

Zain has been facing allegations of having sided with the government against the party’s stance on the matter of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“Based on my belief for a free and transparent inquiry and in recognition of the sentiment of our party supporters, i am resigning from my role as Deputy Parliamentary Leader. I do so until and unless I have the confidence and trust of my party and our Founding Chairman, Imran Khan.

Also in the interest of public transparency for all PTI supporters, I have now replied formally to my show cause notice providing a comprehensive account.

I was, am and will remain faithful to my party, to my leader @ImranKhanPTI and to my father @SMQureshiPTI and all that he stands for.”