President Xi Jinping stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to enhance inclusive public services for the people.
In a recent instruction on civil affairs work, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the need to strengthen public services aimed at meeting the essential needs of the people and ensuring basic living standards for those facing difficulties.
Lauding the new progress achieved in all aspects of civil affairs in recent years, Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to follow a people-centered approach to resolve the most practical problems that are of the greatest and most direct concern to the people.
He called on civil affairs departments at all levels to promote the implementation of a proactive national strategy in response to population aging, and to improve work in social assistance, social welfare, social affairs and social governance.
Xi also emphasized the need for civil affairs departments to take the initiative in enhancing benefits for the people, meeting their needs and helping them overcome difficulties.
Xi’s instruction was read out at a national civil affairs conference that was held in Beijing from Friday to Saturday. Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the conference.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (C) addresses a national civil affairs conference in Beijing, China. The conference was held in Beijing from October 25 to 26.
The advancement of Chinese modernization requires the continuous enhancement of civil affairs work to safeguard and promote the immediate interests of various groups, including people in difficulties and people with disabilities, Li said.
Li underscored the importance of doing the civil affairs work with profound feelings for the people and making solid progress to the satisfaction of the populace.
He also called for systematic efforts to plan and carry out reforms to break new ground in the civil affairs sector.
Speaking at the conference, State Councilor Shen Yiqin urged efforts to further improve the systems for social assistance and elderly care services. She also highlighted the importance of deepening reforms in funeral services and other fields, as well as boosting the development of charitable initiatives.
Model individuals and groups in the country’s civil affairs sector were awarded at the conference.