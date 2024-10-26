President Xi Jinping stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to enhance inclusive public services for the people.

In a recent instruction on civil affairs work, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the need to strengthen public services aimed at meeting the essential needs of the people and ensuring basic living standards for those facing difficulties.

Lauding the new progress achieved in all aspects of civil affairs in recent years, Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to follow a people-centered approach to resolve the most practical problems that are of the greatest and most direct concern to the people.

He called on civil affairs departments at all levels to promote the implementation of a proactive national strategy in response to population aging, and to improve work in social assistance, social welfare, social affairs and social governance.

Xi also emphasized the need for civil affairs departments to take the initiative in enhancing benefits for the people, meeting their needs and helping them overcome difficulties.

Xi’s instruction was read out at a national civil affairs conference that was held in Beijing from Friday to Saturday. Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the conference.