World

China, U.S. discuss macroeconomic policies, addressing global challenges

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: The China-U.S. economic working group held its sixth meeting in Washington on Friday.

Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Liao Min co-chaired the meeting with Jay Shambaugh, under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

The two sides had “in-depth, pragmatic and constructive” communication on the macroeconomic situation and policies of the two countries, addressing global challenges including joint cooperation to help low-income countries cope with liquidity challenges and future arrangements, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Finance.

The Chinese side introduced China’s current macroeconomic situation and a package of targeted incremental fiscal policy measures launched recently and expressed its concerns about the U.S. imposing additional tariffs on China and Russia-related sanctions.

After the meeting, Liao held courtesy talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Previous article
Six ‘missing’ Baloch students return home
Next article
President Xi Jinping stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI’s Zain Qureshi quits as deputy parliamentary leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Zain Hussain Qureshi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and son of the party’s jailed Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Saturday resigned from his...

President Xi Jinping stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people

Six ‘missing’ Baloch students return home

Gandapur defends Bushra Bibi’s ‘consulting’ role in PTI’s decision-making

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.