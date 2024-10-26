NATIONAL

Six ‘missing’ Baloch students return home

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Six of the eight Baloch students, who had gone missing on Oct 16 from their shared residence in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, have returned to their homes, the families said on Friday.

They said that Ishfaq, Shahzad, Bebarg Ameer, Zubair, Qambar Ali and Saeedullah were “released by the police” in Uthal, Balochistan.

However, Hanif and Shoaib are still missing, they added.

Wazir Ahmed, brother of one of the missing students, told media that six of the eight students were released in the wee hours of Friday morning at around 1am at the Uthal police station.

Their families had claimed that the eight students were picked up by law enforcement agencies on Oct 16 during a raid at their shared house. Later, they filed a petition before the Sindh High Court that had issued notices to the home secretary, inspector general of police and other respondents and directed the police to produce the “detainees” in court by Nov 4.

Previous article
Gandapur defends Bushra Bibi’s ‘consulting’ role in PTI’s decision-making
Next article
China, U.S. discuss macroeconomic policies, addressing global challenges
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Youth4GCED Regional workshop to bring together 25 young leaders from South...

LAHORE: The Youth4GCED Regional Workshop, scheduled from October 31 to 2nd November 2024 in Lahore, will bring together over 25 young leaders from seven...

PTI’s Zain Qureshi quits as deputy parliamentary leader in NA

President Xi Jinping stresses enhancing inclusive public services for people

China, U.S. discuss macroeconomic policies, addressing global challenges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.