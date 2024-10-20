Entertainment

Angelina Jolie opens up about her role in upcoming movie ‘Maria’

By Agencies
Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about her character in the upcoming biopic movie Maria during her dazzling appearance in London.

The 49-year-old renowned actress spoke about her acting experience in the new film at the premiere of the musical drama on October 19.

During the conversation with Irish Independent, Jolie said, “It’s quite a gift to have lessons and to be at a time in your life where you get to learn a new skill.”

For the unversed, the globally recognised star will portray the character of Greek opera singer Maria Callas in her next biopic movie.

Moreover, the Maleficent actress praised the opera sensation during her interview, stating, “I had wonderful teachers and to be this extraordinary human being and be in her shoes, and I love her.”

“The more I studied her and the more I learned about her, the more about her,” the mother-of-six disclosed.

It is important to mention that Maria will hit the theatres in November 2024.

The film also features Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Caspar Phillipson, Valeria Golino and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

