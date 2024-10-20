PM Shehbaz ‘calls off’ trip to Samoa amid prevailing ‘political situation’

Premier was to attend Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for Oct 24-25

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar likely to represent Pakistan at the summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday cancelled his scheduled trip to Samoa for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in view of the prevailing political situation and constitutional amendments.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa on October 24-25, but the trip cancelled to the situation prevailed in the country, said a statement from Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday.

Following cancellation, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is likely to represent Pakistan at the summit. “Foreign Minister Dar is expected to leave for Samoa on Sunday night if the constitutional amendments are passed,” sources said.

Earlier, King Charles III formally invited the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, scheduled for October 2024.

In a separate development, the Federal Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment on Sunday.

Earlier, the prime minister informed the cabinet about his meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

The cabinet members were informed about the reply received from JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarar and the Attorney General briefed the cabinet about the draft of the constitutional amendment.

The session also considered over some proposed changes in the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment.

Federal cabinet at the end approved the draft of amendments in the constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif before the cabinet session held an important meeting with President Zardari. Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended the meeting.

The meeting considered over the final strategy for passage of the amendment package.

The ruling coalition has decided to pass the constitutional amendment today at any cost, sources added.

The cabinet decision has been taken for the sake of development and public welfare in the best national interest the prime minister said after the cabinet session.

“After economic stability, a milestone has been achieved for the constitutional stability and the rule of law,” Shehbaz Sharif said. “We will continue to work hard for national development, prosperity and stability as promised to the people,” he added.