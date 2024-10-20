Princess Kate’s subtle tension revealed in major interview

Kate Middleton reportedly showed signs of “tension” during her engagement interview with ITV when her family was brought up, according to a body language expert.

Prince William and Kate announced their engagement in November 2010 after William proposed during a private holiday in Kenya.

The iconic sapphire engagement ring once belonged to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

In a revealing interview with British journalist Tom Bradby, the couple shared details of the proposal.

Now, two body language experts are analyzing the couple’s dynamic in a Channel 5 documentary, Kate in Her Own Words, suggesting that Kate’s reactions hinted

When asked by journalist Tom Bradby about their families, Kate spoke of having a “close-knit family” and highlighted how important family was to both her and Prince William.

However, James noted that this particular topic seemed to make Kate ‘nervous,’ stating, “We can see there are signs of tension from Kate.

Her family is mentioned, and this seems to make her more uneasy than discussing the royals.”

Later in the interview, Prince William recounted asking Kate’s hand in marriage, remarking that he had asked Kate first, as her father “couldn’t really say no.”

According to James, William’s casual response may have made Kate feel “a little bit awkward.”

James observed Kate’s subtle body language cues, explaining, “We can see her swallow and suck her lips in—usually a sign of not wanting to talk, possibly feeling anxious or awkward.”

The expert also noticed a “finger tap” from Kate, which James interpreted as a sign of mild impatience: “It’s a non-verbal cue that suggests she may have wanted to move on from that particular subject.”