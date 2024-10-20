Buckingham Palace shares key update from King Charles Australia visit

Buckingham Palace issued the latest update from King Charles’s headline-making trip to Australia.

The royal family shared that the monarch met with the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn, and the Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley at Admiralty House.

In the shared photo, the King was seen beaming with joy and appeared healthy despite his ongoing challenging battle with cancer.

For the unversed, the monarch and Queen Camilla landed in Sydney on Friday night. The royal couple received a warm welcome as their photos lit up at the Sydney Opera House.

After resting for a day, the King and the Queen began their engagements with a church service at the St Thomas’ Anglican Church on Sunday. They exchanged sweet moments with the crowd despite facing backlash from anti-monarchist groups.

The statement released after the royalties church visit reads, “Thank you to everyone who came out to St Thomas’ Church this morning to say hello to Their Majesties, as their first day of engagements in Australia got underway.”