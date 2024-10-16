Punjab CM dismisses Lahore college rape claims as fabricated

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has categorically rejected allegations of a rape incident involving a student at a private college in Lahore, labeling the claims as fabricated and unfounded.

During a press conference held in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz explained that following the viral spread of the allegations, an extensive investigation was conducted, which concluded there was no basis for the claims. She stated, “I chaired the final meeting of the investigative committee and am presenting the facts. As both a mother and the chief executive of this province, protecting the dignity of women is my responsibility.”

The Chief Minister revealed that the alleged incident was reported to have occurred on October 10, but the girl in question had been hospitalized since October 2 due to a serious fall that left her critically injured. “She was wrongfully portrayed as a rape victim,” Maryam added.

In her statement, she mentioned having spoken to the girl’s mother, who expressed distress over the situation and emphasized that she wanted those responsible for fabricating the story to be held accountable. “I have four more daughters who are yet to be married,” the mother reportedly said, urging for a resolution to the matter.

Maryam Nawaz further asserted that false accusations circulated on social media had fueled the unrest. She attributed the situation to a politically motivated agenda orchestrated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claiming they exploited students and used journalists to spread misleading information.

The Chief Minister pointed out discrepancies in the allegations, stating, “There was no evidence to support the claims made on social media, and we have video footage showing that the premises were not locked as alleged.” She presented evidence indicating the accused guard had been on leave and clarified that the girl had not been present at the college during the alleged incident.

The investigation also uncovered attempts to discredit the police and misinform the public regarding the girl’s condition, including false claims about her death, which were later retracted.

Maryam Nawaz declared that there would be a crackdown on individuals involved in spreading false narratives, emphasizing that anyone implicated—whether journalists or members of political parties—would face consequences.

Professor Shabnam Gul from Lahore College for Women, who was present at the press conference, supported Maryam’s claims, asserting that she did not incite the protests among students and had attempted to calm the situation. She stated, “This is a very sensitive matter, and I believe external influences led the girls to protest.”

The Chief Minister’s statements come in light of a broader concern regarding the impact of social media on public discourse and the responsibilities of political entities in addressing sensitive issues.