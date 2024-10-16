SCO members endorse China’s leadership and sign eight key agreements at Islamabad summit

ISLAMABAD: During the SCO summit, eight significant agreements were signed, addressing the organization’s budget, secretariat operations, and regional counterterrorism efforts.

This initiative highlights the SCO’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in security, trade, and economic development.

The summit, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, emphasized member states’ dedication to fostering regional peace, political stability, and socio-economic collaboration. Leaders also acknowledged the necessity for increased cooperation in science, technology, the digital economy, and information security.

In support of global peace and development, summit participants backed UN General Assembly resolutions. The 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit commenced in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz delivered the keynote address at the Jinnah Convention Centre. The event, secured tightly, welcomed leaders and representatives from across the region to strengthen regional ties and trade.

Key attendees included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and leaders from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. India was represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while Mongolia attended as an observer, led by its Prime Minister.

As discussions progressed, the focus shifted to crucial regional issues, including trade, security, and collaboration among SCO member states. The summit concluded with an official declaration confirming China’s endorsement as the new chair for the 2024-25 term, with the next summit set to be held in Russia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the discussions, attended by leaders from China, Russia, India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other SCO member states. Participants reviewed decisions from the previous summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to resolving regional disputes through dialogue.

The emphasis was placed on collaboration across multiple sectors—politics, security, trade, and investment—while also supporting UN resolutions that promote peace and development. The summit wrapped up with a formal luncheon honoring visiting delegates, marking a successful gathering aimed at strengthening regional connections.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in bilateral meetings with counterparts from SCO member states in Islamabad for the Heads of Government (CHG) meeting.

He met with Prime Ministers Roman Golovchenko of Belarus, Qohir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan, Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Akylbek Japarov, the Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan, and Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmenistan Cabinet.

During these discussions, Shehbaz emphasized the importance of sustained exchanges among SCO member states to unlock the potential for bilateral cooperation in various fields, as noted in a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. Conversations centered on enhancing trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

In his meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Shehbaz explored potential cooperation in trade, investment, agricultural machinery, and joint tractor production. He welcomed Belarus’s participation in the SCO-CHG meeting and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing the “Shanghai Spirit.”

In talks with Central Asian leaders, the focus was on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and regional connectivity between Pakistan and its Central Asian partners. In his meeting with Rasulzoda, Shehbaz highlighted the significance of enhancing bilateral collaboration across all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, energy, and connectivity.