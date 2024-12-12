Diddy Accuser Makes Disturbing Claims About White Party

Sean Diddy Combs’ accuser who has come to be known as John Doe revealed horrifying details about the disgraced music mogul’s behaviour.

Doe, who has sued Diddy for rape claimed that the rapper was “abusive beyond relief” towards him in a new interview on Wednesday, December 11th.

“I was screaming. I was telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful,” told the accuser in interview with CNN, where his identity was concealed by masking his voice and face.

He went on to say that the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly abused him and acted “like it was nothing,” adding, that “he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

The accuser revealed that because he was so intoxicated, he “wasn’t able to stand.”

He added that he had never experienced anything like that and “felt powerless.”

The alleged victim claimed that the attack took place at a White Party in the Hamptons in 2007, however, these details contradict his original statement which stated that it took place in 2007..

The accuser maintained his claims even after being informed of his mistake, adding that he was at the party as an employee hired for security.

He claimed that the Last Night rapper himself offered him “really strong drinks” and by the second one, he felt it was “already too late,” as he had lost control of himself.

“Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings,” the accuser claimed in the interview.

“He was watching from some sort of vantage point, and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”