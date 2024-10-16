Jemima Goldsmith calls for Imran Khan’s release, raises concerns over his health in solitary confinement

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith has called for the release of Imran Khan, expressing serious concerns about his health and treatment in solitary confinement.

In a statement on social media, Jemima revealed that her sons’ contact with their incarcerated father has been severed, and she claimed that Imran Khan is being denied basic rights, including family visits and legal representation. She noted that authorities halted his weekly calls to his sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, in early September.

According to Jemima, the former prime minister is currently isolated, with the electricity in his cell turned off, and his meals have been disrupted due to the jail cook being sent on leave.

She emphasized that her appeal for Imran’s release is not politically motivated but is focused on the well-being of her children and their father.

Jemima also highlighted that Imran’s family members, including his nephew Hassan Niazi and sisters Uzma and Aleema Khan, have faced repercussions from authorities, with his sisters recently detained for attempting to join a protest.

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in a corruption case and has since been sentenced in various corruption cases, although he has been acquitted or granted bail in most of them. Until recently, he was allowed to communicate with the media and meet with party leaders and relatives during court hearings. However, this privilege was revoked last week for security reasons, leading Adiala Jail to suspend all visits to inmates until October 18. This restriction includes high-profile prisoners such as Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar Ali, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), confirmed that medical professionals were finally granted access to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. This visit occurred after PTI canceled a planned protest, contingent on ensuring Imran received a thorough health check-up.

Gohar Ali reassured supporters, stating, “By the grace of God, Khan sahab is in good health and even completed an hour of exercise today.” He mentioned that medical reports would be made available soon and expressed gratitude to PTI supporters for their continued dedication.