FIR registered over false claims in alleged Lahore student rape incident

LAHORE: Authorities have filed a first information report (FIR) against the spread of misinformation concerning the alleged rape of a first-year female student at a private college in Lahore.

This action follows a preliminary investigation by a high-level committee formed by the Punjab government.

The FIR was lodged at the Defence A Police Station and cites violations under section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, which addresses offenses against personal dignity. Additional charges include section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman), section 500 (defamation), section 501 (printing or engraving defamatory material), and section 505 (inciting public mischief).

The controversy began when students organized protests against the alleged incident, which garnered significant attention on social media. These demonstrations escalated into violent clashes, resulting in injuries among both protesters and law enforcement personnel. Protests were reported across several cities in Punjab over the ensuing days.

According to the FIR, both the alleged victim and her family have categorically denied that any rape occurred. They stated that the girl had sustained an injury after falling at home on October 2 and required medical attention at multiple hospitals, including Lahore General Hospital and Ittefaq Hospital, before being discharged on October 11. The FIR noted that false information disseminated on social media had caused reputational damage to the family.

The FIR specifically mentioned a viral video alleging that the student had been raped and subsequently treated at a hospital, claiming this misinformation misled the public and incited protests against educational institutions. It also referenced significant financial damages resulting from the unverified news.

Agha Tahir Ejaz, the director of the college in question, confirmed that the administration first learned of the situation on October 12 and took immediate steps to address it.

In a press conference, he acknowledged the possibility of an accident but emphasized the need for clarity regarding the facts. Ejaz raised concerns about the absence of CCTV footage from the incident and discussed the situation involving the security guard, who was reportedly on leave at the time.

Dr. Saadia Javed, the college principal, indicated that the post about the alleged incident surfaced on social media on Saturday night, prompting police involvement. Professor Arif noted that a significant portion of the students commenting on social media were not affiliated with the college.

In a separate development, the high-level committee, led by the home secretary, met with the alleged victim and her parents, confirming their account of the injury and reiterating that no rape had occurred.

They expressed concerns about the spreading of false narratives online and called for legal action against those responsible under the Cyber Crime Act. The committee included key figures from the education sector and collected statements from 36 individuals, including senior police officials and college staff.