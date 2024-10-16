India pledges to cooperate with Pakistan while leading the SCO: Jaishankar

ISLAMABAD: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has highlighted the importance of addressing challenges between neighbours through honest dialogue and cooperation during his speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad.

Jaishankar congratulated Pakistan on assuming the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government and assured India’s full cooperation throughout Pakistan’s tenure, according to Express news.

Speaking to the summit attendees, Jaishankar noted that the world is currently facing two major global conflicts, alongside the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely impacted developing nations.

He further pointed out that SCO member states are grappling with challenges like debt and other economic issues.

Jaishankar emphasised that one of the core objectives of the SCO charter is to promote mutual trust, friendship, and cooperation among neighbouring countries.

He urged that if relations between neighbours are not good, it is crucial to identify and address the underlying causes.

The Indian foreign minister reiterated that the SCO must focus on tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism, three of the most significant challenges outlined in the organisation’s charter.

Jaishankar also stressed that implementing the SCO charter and fostering cooperation would not only benefit member states but also have a positive impact on the wider world.

He pointed out that globalisation and rebalancing are realities that cannot be ignored, and closer cooperation in trade, communication, and energy sectors would open new avenues for regional development.