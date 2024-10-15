Pakistan and China vow to deepen strategic ties, boost CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance strategic cooperation across key areas, focusing on economic growth, investment, and regional connectivity, while also underscoring the importance of accelerating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The discussions took place on Tuesday at Aiwan-e-Sadr during a meeting between the visiting Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang, and Pakistan’s President, Asif Ali Zardari. President Zardari highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, describing it as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He stressed the need to explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly by expanding bilateral relations through enhanced road networks and infrastructure projects to strengthen trade and people-to-people connections. He also encouraged Chinese companies to take advantage of investment opportunities within Pakistan, including the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

President Zardari emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging China’s economic growth, particularly through CPEC and the Gwadar Port. He revealed plans to visit China in November, where he will further discuss strengthening the partnership.

In light of a recent attack that claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals, President Zardari expressed deep condolences and condemned attempts to undermine Pak-China relations. He pledged to pursue the perpetrators and assured the Chinese delegation that measures would be taken to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The President also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on core issues, including the “One China” policy and matters concerning Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang echoed these sentiments, praising Pakistan as a steadfast ally. He commended President Zardari’s role in fortifying bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of deepening strategic cooperation under President Xi Jinping’s leadership. Premier Li highlighted China’s commitment to advancing CPEC projects, supporting Chinese investments in Pakistan, and strengthening ties to new levels.

The Premier further extended China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and prosperity. He expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-China relations, foreseeing continued collaboration that will enhance regional stability and economic growth.