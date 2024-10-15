Miners in Duki stage protests after deadly attack kills 21 workers

QUETTA: Following a violent attack that left 21 miners dead, coal mine workers in Duki have halted operations, staging protests to demand improved security and justice for their fallen colleagues.

The protests erupted after armed assailants launched an assault on the mines, reportedly using rocket launchers and grenades, which also resulted in severe injuries to several miners. The attackers gathered workers before opening fire and setting machinery ablaze.

“We will not resume work until our protection is ensured,” said a representative of the protesting miners, emphasizing the constant dangers they face. The workers are calling for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack and for enhanced security at the site.

The Balochistan government has responded by initiating a search operation to apprehend the attackers. SHO Humayun Khan confirmed that all of the deceased and injured were Pashtun.