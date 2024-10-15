NATIONAL

Miners in Duki stage protests after deadly attack kills 21 workers

By Staff Report
Pakistani miners fix a collapsed coal mine in Akhurwal village, in Darra Adam Khel town on September 12, 2018. - Nine miners were killed and four injured when the roof of a coal mine collapsed on September 12 in Pakistan's northwestern town of Darra Adam Khel, officials said. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: Following a violent attack that left 21 miners dead, coal mine workers in Duki have halted operations, staging protests to demand improved security and justice for their fallen colleagues.

The protests erupted after armed assailants launched an assault on the mines, reportedly using rocket launchers and grenades, which also resulted in severe injuries to several miners. The attackers gathered workers before opening fire and setting machinery ablaze.

“We will not resume work until our protection is ensured,” said a representative of the protesting miners, emphasizing the constant dangers they face. The workers are calling for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack and for enhanced security at the site.

The Balochistan government has responded by initiating a search operation to apprehend the attackers. SHO Humayun Khan confirmed that all of the deceased and injured were Pashtun.

