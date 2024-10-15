NATIONAL

Bilawal reiterates call for judicial reforms, proposes federal constitutional court

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has renewed his commitment to judicial reforms, including the establishment of a federal constitutional court, a longstanding PPP manifesto pledge.

In a post on X, Bilawal highlighted the PPP’s consistent focus on judicial reform, emphasizing that these reforms were first introduced in the party’s 2007 manifesto, with the federal constitutional court proposal reiterated in the 2013 and 2024 election manifestos.

“The PPP has contested every election since 2007 on the promise of implementing judicial reforms, including but not limited to the establishment of a federal constitutional court,” he said, adding that this proposal reflects the mandate given to PPP by the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal noted that some of today’s critics have supported judicial reforms in the past, suggesting their current opposition is driven by partisan interests or personal preferences. He also pointed to the inefficiencies in the judicial system, highlighting a backlog of unresolved cases that often give way to political controversies every six months.

“How can the backlog of pending cases be ignored while focusing on other matters?” he questioned, urging for an improved judicial system. Referring to Article 63(A), he also expressed frustration over delays in delivering critical judgments, asking, “How can I be expected to wait until October 25 for a decision on such a significant issue?”

Bilawal’s remarks underscore his party’s long-standing advocacy for judicial reforms aimed at enhancing the judiciary’s efficiency and independence in Pakistan.

Staff Report
Staff Report

