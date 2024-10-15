Cassie Ventura seen with apparent facial bruising in resurfaced photos amid ongoing legal battles with Diddy

Recently unearthed photos from January 2013 show Cassie Ventura, ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, with what appear to be facial bruises, further intensifying scrutiny on their years-long, tumultuous relationship. The photos, taken at a party in Kingston, Jamaica, show the “Me & U” singer wearing black sunglasses, seemingly to conceal a fading bruise over her brow and near her eye. Additional bruising appears visible on the side of her shaved head, a hairstyle Diddy allegedly encouraged her to get in 2009.

Combs, dressed in all black and also sporting sunglasses, stood closely by Ventura throughout the evening. In some of the images, he was seen counting money handed to him. Reps for both Ventura and Combs did not respond to requests for comment.

These images are among many that have surfaced showing Ventura with alleged injuries during her complicated relationship with Combs, which ended for good in 2018. In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape, sex trafficking, and years of physical abuse. She claimed he forced her into non-consensual situations, supplied her with drugs, and subjected her to physical violence.

Although Combs denied the accusations and quickly settled the lawsuit, a disturbing 2016 surveillance video was released in May, showing him violently assaulting Ventura as she tried to escape a hotel room. The footage, obtained by CNN, shows Ventura fleeing the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California, only for Combs to chase her down, drag her back, and kick her as she lay on the ground. Diddy publicly apologized, calling his behavior “inexcusable” and acknowledging he sought professional help after the incident.

Ventura’s lawsuit has prompted over 120 other alleged victims to come forward, accusing Combs of similar abuse. He was arrested in September 2024 on charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Currently in jail awaiting trial, Combs and his legal team have denied all charges. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.