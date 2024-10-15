NATIONAL

Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister arrives in Islamabad for SCO summit

By Staff Report

Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov reaches Islamabad for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Kyrgystan premier plane landed at PAF Base Nur Khan in Islamabad.

Federal Minister of Petroleum Musadik Malik welcomed the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will begin today in the federal capital.

The SCO Summit 2024 will take place to enhance cooperation and make important organizational decisions.

On the occasion of the meeting, important places across the city have been decorated with colorful lights and Pakistani flags.

At the SCO meeting, the leaders of the member countries will make important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation and approve the organization’s budget.

