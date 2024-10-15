CM Maryam orders probe into alleged student rape at Lahore college

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a six-member committee to investigate an alleged rape incident involving a student at Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC). The Lahore police have also appealed to the public to come forward with any evidence related to the incident.

The committee, headed by the Chief Secretary of Punjab, is expected to submit a comprehensive report within 48 hours. Other members include the Home Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of Special Education, and Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Health.

According to the official notification, the committee is authorized to include additional members if needed to support the investigation. They will gather evidence and record statements from students, teachers, and college management, as well as assess the college administration’s response and the police’s handling of the situation.

In a statement, Lahore police appealed to the public to share any proof regarding the alleged incident at PGC. Speaking on a private TV channel, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shahar Bano noted that no CCTV footage related to the alleged assault has been found. She further stated that the victim’s family reported their daughter had sustained injuries from a fall at home, with no incident of sexual assault, and encouraged anyone with evidence to come forward.

Meanwhile, students have accused the college administration of prioritizing its reputation over justice, alleging that the administration is pressuring students to remain silent about the incident. The accused security guard, reportedly known for inappropriate behavior, has been detained after the incident gained attention on social media.

Police confirmed that a formal First Information Report (FIR) has not been filed, as the victim’s family has not yet submitted an official complaint.