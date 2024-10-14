Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes surprise cameo on Selena Gomez’s hit show

By Agencies

Selena Gomez didn’t let any moment pass without nodding to her best friend, Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend, Travis Kelce in her hit show Only Murders in the Building.

In the latest episode of the show titled Valley of the Dolls, the former Disney star, who portrays the role of Mabel on the show, escaped New York City alongside Charles and Martin Short to her younger sister Doreen’s Staten Island home.

During their quick escape from one place to another, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Selena sat next to a life size doll with blonde hair sporting a black no. 87 jersey.

Fans thought that the multi-hyphenate star, who is also the executive producer of the show, might have used this opportunity to snuck in a brief Taylor cameo alongside her boyfriend, who also happens to wear the same number jersey as a Kansas City Chiefs player.

Previously, the 31-year-old opened up to E! News about the Anti-hero hitmaker’s cameo in an exclusive August interview.

She said at the time, “She’s a little busy, you guys.”

Meanwhile, fans didn’t hesitate to share their views on the latest episode which featured a nod to the 34-year-old songstress.

One fan commented, “wait guys taylor cameo in the new ep of Only Murders in the Building??? and she’s wearing an 87 shirt omg help.”

Agencies
Agencies

