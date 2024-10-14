NATIONAL

Dar urges PTI to delay protest, citing national interest during SCO summit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to reconsider their planned protest on October 15, urging them to delay the demonstration until after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Dar emphasized that holding protests during such a crucial international event could send a negative message about the country.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Dar highlighted that Pakistan is fully prepared to host the SCO summit, welcoming leaders and delegates from member and observer states. He described the event as a major diplomatic milestone for Pakistan, happening after 27 years, with around 1,000 foreign delegates expected to attend.

The deputy prime minister stressed the importance of national unity, particularly during such significant international engagements. He noted that the Chinese Prime Minister would also be paying a bilateral visit to Pakistan, though no request had been made for a bilateral meeting with the Indian Foreign Minister.

Dar praised the collaborative efforts of institutions and departments in making thorough arrangements for the summit. He also mentioned that the SCO Secretary-General would be briefing the media about the conference.

Refuting claims of Pakistan’s international isolation, Dar pointed to the recent visits of the Malaysian Prime Minister and Saudi delegations, which were deemed highly successful. He added that the Chinese Prime Minister’s visit before the summit further strengthens Pakistan’s global ties.

“Peace and stability in the region are vital for sustainable development,” Dar said, reiterating Pakistan’s continued advocacy for Palestine and Kashmir at international forums, and confirming that aid for Palestinians is still being sent.

