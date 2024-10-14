Hailey Bieber vows to keep son Jack away from parents for this reason

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is reportedly keeping her and Justin Bieber’s son Jack away from her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

Her dad took to his social media to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their grandson Jack Blues Bieber.

In response to Pattie Mallette’s comment, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!,” Stephen wrote at the time, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Sources close to the couple have claimed that the Rhode founder is keeping their newborn away from her parents.

This comes shortly after her dad asked fans to pray for Hailey and Justin on social media, further sabotaging his relationship with his daughter.

Requesting fans to offer a prayer for the couple, he said, “Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord.”

An insider told MailOnline, “Hailey had a blowout with her family when her dad asked for prayers for Hailey and Justin, and she told him that she did not want him meddling in her life.”

In addition, the source revealed that Stephen told Hailey that she wouldn’t even have known the Baby singer if it “wasn’t for him making the introduction”.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed their son Jack Blues on August 23.