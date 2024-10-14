China conducts military drills near Taiwan amid rising tensions over sovereignty remarks

China escalated tensions with Taiwan by initiating military drills on Monday, October 14, deploying ships, aircraft, and other military assets around the island. This move, known as “Operation Joint Sword 24B,” comes shortly after Taiwan’s celebration of its National Day. The exercises involved China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) testing various strategic capabilities, including the blockade of ports and assaults on maritime and ground targets near Taiwan.

The military action is seen as retaliation for comments made by Taiwan’s President, Lai Ching-te, on October 10, where he reaffirmed Taiwan’s independence, stating that “The People’s Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan.” His remarks, made during the country’s National Day address, also pledged resistance against any attempts to annex or encroach upon Taiwan’s sovereignty. China’s PLA Eastern Command issued a strong response, condemning the speech and framing the exercises as a stern warning to the “separatist” activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

In response, Taiwan’s leadership condemned the drills, urging China to cease its military provocations. Taiwan’s Presidential Office emphasized that these acts threaten the stability of the region and undermine Taiwan’s democratic values.

This week’s military drills follow a series of similar exercises held earlier in May, known as “Joint Sword-2024A,” which were conducted after President Lai assumed office and declared Taiwan a sovereign nation. These actions reflect the ongoing friction between Beijing and Taipei, with China repeatedly threatening military action should Taiwan formally declare independence.

Taiwan, a small but strategically significant island, lies in the East China Sea, near Hong Kong and the Philippines. Its position is critical to regional trade routes, and any conflict in the Taiwan Strait could have significant repercussions across East and Southeast Asia. Scholar Ngeow Chow Bing noted that a military conflict involving Taiwan would severely disrupt trade and escalate tensions in the South China Sea, posing risks to regional stability.

Taiwan’s relationship with China remains a point of international contention. Since the 1949 Chinese Civil War, the island has functioned independently as the Republic of China (RoC), while the mainland is governed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Despite Taiwan’s de facto independence, China continues to insist that it must be reunified with the mainland. Global diplomatic ties favor China’s stance, with most countries adhering to the One China policy and only a handful officially recognizing Taiwan.

The historical roots of Taiwan’s independence can be traced to the fall of the Qing dynasty in 1911, which led to the establishment of the Republic of China under Dr. Sun Yat-sen. However, Taiwan’s modern status was cemented following the relocation of the KMT leadership to the island in 1949, after losing the civil war to the Chinese Communist Party. Although the island introduced democratic reforms in the late 20th century, relations between China and Taiwan have remained fraught, with Beijing consistently rejecting Taiwan’s claims of sovereignty.

Despite attempts to foster better economic relations in the 1990s, including trade agreements, political tensions have persisted. China’s “One China, Two Systems” policy, which was offered as a potential solution to reunification, was firmly rejected by Taiwan, especially after the political unrest in Hong Kong. The current military exercises are yet another sign of the deep-rooted conflict between the two nations, where military force remains an ever-present threat.