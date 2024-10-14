PTI leader blasts govt over restrictions on Imran Khan ahead of protest

PESHAWAR: Brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chief Minister, Faisal Amin Gandapur, on Monday strongly condemned the government for its treatment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, accusing authorities of crossing all limits in restricting access to the former prime minister.

In a recent statement, Faisal Amin emphasized that Pakistan is a democratic nation and urged reflection on the country’s current political path.

Khan stressed that PTI’s struggle is rooted in ensuring the rule of law and constitutional integrity, pointing to the party’s ongoing legal battles as part of its fight for democracy. He criticized the government’s actions, accusing it of resorting to “fascist tactics” by banning meetings with Imran Khan, using the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as a pretext for such restrictions.

Highlighting progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan pointed to a reported 41% increase in the province’s revenue, resulting in a surplus of 100 billion rupees. He called for the wise and equitable use of public funds across all districts, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the 99-point agenda laid out for district administration.

Amid rising tensions, PTI has announced plans for a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, following the postponement of an earlier protest in Lahore. Party officials have been instructed to mobilize for the demonstration, which is intended to press for justice and access to their leader.

In response to the government’s restrictions, PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that the protest could be called off if arrangements are made for a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

He expressed concerns about the health and well-being of PTI members during this challenging period, urging the government to reconsider its stance.

As political unrest grows, PTI remains resolute in its demands, stressing that the right to meet with its leader is essential not only for the party but for democracy in Pakistan as a whole.