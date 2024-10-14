Fazl claims PML-N, JUI-F reaching on consensus constitutional package

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday dropped a hint at reaching a consensus with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for constitutional package, insisting that all political forces must stay together on the key legislation.

During his interaction with journalists in Tando Allahyar, Fazl, who had been an ally of the ruling coalition, said that the government was ready to remove the contentious points from the proposed draft of the constitutional amendment bill.

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years — both the proposals being dubbed by top lawyers key to limiting judicial autonomy and bringing the senior judiciary under executive control.

The government had attempted to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the ruling party to begin a consultation process.

“We had rejected the government’s draft [about constitutional tweaks],” he said, adding, “The things we rejected have been withdrawn.”

The JUI-F leader was of the view that the government’s proposed amendments would weaken the judiciary and undermine human rights. After fresh changes, both the parties are now near to reach a consensus, he added.

“We are not in the assembly to pass a law against the interest of the people,” said the JUI-F leader.

Stressing the need for national consensus over the matter, Fazl said he would hold meetings with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and the leadership of PTI.

“Why is the government in such a hurry?” said the JUI-F leader, citing that the 18th Amendment took nine months to pass the parliament.

Responding to a question, the JUI-F chief urged the PTI to defer its protest until the conclusion of the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16.