Prince Harry adds to King Charles’ concerns amid health struggles with shocking decision

Prince Harry’s decision to limit contact between his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and King Charles III is reportedly causing further strain for the ailing monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. According to royal experts, Harry’s actions are adding to the worries of his father, who is said to be seeking reconciliation with his estranged son.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn has accused the Duke of Sussex of using his children as “bargaining chips” in his ongoing tensions with King Charles. In an interview, Quinn criticized Harry’s approach, noting, “His desire to punish his father for not apologizing for the past has become obsessive. It is ironic that he is now using his children in this battle, much like King Charles and Princess Diana once involved William and Harry in their own conflicts.”

Despite the public attacks Harry has launched against the royal family, King Charles has refrained from retaliating. However, according to Quinn, the King is privately frustrated by the situation. “King Charles is furious. He has been so upset that he has stopped taking calls from Harry,” Quinn revealed.

Quinn further explained that Charles is hopeful for reconciliation, especially for the sake of his grandchildren. “Charles believes Harry should let go of past grievances for the well-being of Archie and Lilibet,” he added. “But he also feels that Harry’s use of his children as leverage is unforgivable.”

This latest development adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relationship between father and son, with the King’s health adding urgency to the need for resolution.