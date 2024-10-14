World

Prince Harry adds to King Charles’ concerns amid health struggles with shocking decision

By Web Desk

Prince Harry’s decision to limit contact between his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and King Charles III is reportedly causing further strain for the ailing monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. According to royal experts, Harry’s actions are adding to the worries of his father, who is said to be seeking reconciliation with his estranged son.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn has accused the Duke of Sussex of using his children as “bargaining chips” in his ongoing tensions with King Charles. In an interview, Quinn criticized Harry’s approach, noting, “His desire to punish his father for not apologizing for the past has become obsessive. It is ironic that he is now using his children in this battle, much like King Charles and Princess Diana once involved William and Harry in their own conflicts.”

Despite the public attacks Harry has launched against the royal family, King Charles has refrained from retaliating. However, according to Quinn, the King is privately frustrated by the situation. “King Charles is furious. He has been so upset that he has stopped taking calls from Harry,” Quinn revealed.

Quinn further explained that Charles is hopeful for reconciliation, especially for the sake of his grandchildren. “Charles believes Harry should let go of past grievances for the well-being of Archie and Lilibet,” he added. “But he also feels that Harry’s use of his children as leverage is unforgivable.”

This latest development adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relationship between father and son, with the King’s health adding urgency to the need for resolution.

Previous article
In defiance of SCO conference, PTI continues with its D-Chowk demonstration
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Where do our donations go?

It is no secret that Pakistanis are among the most generous people in the world. From religious obligations to social norms, people donate billions...

Chinese Premier’s historic visit to Islamabad kicks off amid SCO summit, major CPEC deals

Ian Somerhalder aka Damon Salvatore reveals future plans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future in royal family laid bare

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.