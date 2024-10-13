Geostrategic shifts underscore growing importance of economic integration: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that the fast-paced geoeconomic and geostrategic shifts at regional and global levels underscore the growing importance of economic integration.

“It is high time to harness our collective strengths and forge a path towards sustainable growth and prosperity by promoting regional connectivity and cooperation,” he said while addressing participants at the launching ceremony of reports by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK).

The Chairman lauded the reports titled “The Glorious 11 Years – How Chinese Companies Reshaped the Power Sector in Pakistan” and “Business Climate Index of Chinese Companies in Pakistan” as success stories.

“Pakistan seeks to strengthen regional cooperation by fostering economic ties with our partner nations, and China stands at the very top,” Gilani said.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, abundant natural resources, and a sizeable workforce as factors that make it an attractive destination for foreign investment.

He stressed the importance of business-to-business linkages, noting that sustainable partnerships can attract foreign direct investment, promote technology sharing, and facilitate knowledge exchange between the two nations.

Commending the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan for organizing the event, Gilani said that the reports offer valuable insights into the contributions, operational status, and investment confidence of Chinese companies in Pakistan.

“The reports effectively showcase CCCPK’s commitment to promoting economic growth and business development in Pakistan through the efforts of 122 Chinese companies operating in the country, both state-owned and private enterprises,” he added.

Gilani said that Pakistan offers immense potential for trade, investment, and joint ventures in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology. He acknowledged the government’s role in providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He further praised organizations like CCCPK for paving the way toward prosperity through economic cooperation and said that local entrepreneurs and companies in Pakistan can learn a great deal from their Chinese counterparts.