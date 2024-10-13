Jamaat-e-Islami chief calls for immediate reduction in electricity bills

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s leader, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, emphasized the necessity for the government to promptly reduce electricity costs as part of the party’s ongoing efforts under the “Haq Do Awam” movement aimed at championing public rights.

He highlighted this commitment during a well-attended virtual meeting with 54,000 members from major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Rehman reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami would persist in its demands until the Rawalpindi agreement is honored by the authorities, advocating for a reduction in electricity charges and the cessation of new Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements.

He also shared his pleasure with the public’s enthusiastic response to the party’s recent membership drive, encouraging more citizens to join their peaceful protest movement.

Moreover, Rehman clarified the party’s independent political stance, stating, “Our political activities, whether they involve public movements, positions, or campaigns, will be conducted solely through Jamaat-e-Islami’s platform.”

He acknowledged potential dialogues with other political forces such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), yet firmly ruled out any electoral alliances.