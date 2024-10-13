The malignant alliance

Although the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), in prima facie, is a movement promoting the rights of the Pashtun people, a deeper investigation uncovers its agenda going beyond the realm of protecting the rights of a specific community. It is important to explore whether PTM’s objectives are aligned with Pakistan’s interests or whether they fit in an overall design which serves the inimical agenda of anti-Pakistan elements.

PTM’s overtures and alliances raise questions on their rhetoric of pro-Pashtun struggle due to their manipulation of their grievances to advance the interests of anti-state cohorts. The link between the PTM’s rhetoric and anti-state forces and foreign actors is unmistakable, as their narrative often mirrors the objectives of those who wish to destabilize Pakistan.

PTM propaganda is being amplified by Afghan nationals, particularly those with pro-India leanings, in international arenas, particularly in the West. These individuals, operating through international media outlets and forums, present a skewed version of the situation in Pakistan, deliberately misrepresenting facts to paint the state in a negative light.

]India’s media platforms have also been instrumental in promoting the PTM’s narratives. Indian outlets frequently offer platforms to Afghan nationals, which is no coincidence since it gives them the chance to proliferate anti-Pakistan sentiments. The link between Indian media and the PTM is not simply a matter of shared interests but one of coordinated strategy to damage Pakistan’s reputation on the global stage.

Moreover, the same media channels have been involved in providing space to well-known terrorists like Fitna-al-Khawarij (FaK), a notorious terrorist group, to propagate against Pakistan. The case of Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesman for terrorist organizations, writing articles against Pakistan, indicates the link between the PTM and groups that have wreaked havoc in the region for long. This convergence of PTM narratives with terrorist groups such as FaK highlights how they share similar handlers and objectives. Both are focused on fomenting unrest within Pakistan, weakening the social fabric of the state, and disrupting efforts to combat terrorism.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s state and security apparatus continues to ensure peace and development in the merged districts despite enormous challenges. It is important for all stakeholders to recognize PTM for what it really is: a foreign-backed proxy that thrives on divisive politics rather than offering solutions for easing out miseries of their people.

PTM’s misuse of tribal traditions such as the Jirga shows how it undermines the very culture it claims to protect. The Jirga, a long-standing tribal body for dispute resolution, is being repurposed by the PTM to foment dissent against the state. Instead of using this traditional system to promote unity and peace, the PTM exploits it to fuel discontent among Pashtun communities. By doing so, it not only defeats the purpose of these traditional mechanisms but also ignores the constitutional framework of Pakistan. The PTM’s so-called “Pashtun National Court” likewise serves to promote division, stoking anti-state sentiment and undermining the cohesion that has long been a hallmark of Pashtun society.

Despite claiming to be a peaceful movement, the PTM’s behaviour betrays a different agenda. Its claims to be an advocate for peace are contradicted by its employment of anti-democratic tactics, such as hate speech and inciting bigotry. Additionally, PTM officials have said nothing about the horrors meted out to the Pashtun people by terrorist organizations such as FaK. By not denouncing such brutality, the PTM leadership demonstrates its selective anger, ignoring the suffering of innocent Pashtuns who are the target of terrorist organizations in favour of concentrating exclusively on matters that support its narrative. The recent five days’ ceasefire announced by FaK to facilitate PQA speaks volumes of this nexus and their collaborative efforts for unison objectives.

The PTM’s messaging centres around the false notion that the Pakistani state was responsible for imposing the war on terror on the Pashtun people. This narrative is a dangerous half-truth, designed to fuel anger and resentment among Pashtuns. The reality is that the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan have long faced security challenges due to their proximity to an unstable region.

Terrorist groups including FaK have repeatedly targeted these areas and Pakistan’s security forces have made immense sacrifices to restore peace. The state’s efforts in bringing stability to the region, not without challenges, reflect a sincere commitment to the development and security of the tribal areas. PTM’s manipulation of facts, including the use of fabricated news and images, further illustrates its willingness to exploit the people it claims to represent for its own political ends.

The actions and alliances of PTM raise doubts about its stated objectives of promoting peace and justice for Pashtuns. The PTM appears to be motivated by a more intrusive agenda that resonates with anti-Pakistan forces who aim to create division and unrest, rather than addressing the challenges faced by the Pashtun people.

