Ben Affleck warned about rekindling romance with JLo by ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s recent interactions with Jennifer Lopez, despite their ongoing divorce, have raised concerns among those close to him, particularly his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to an insider who spoke with In Touch, Affleck’s behavior is worrying many, with concerns that his addictive personality may now be manifesting in a “love addiction.” The source explained, “Ben has a very addictive nature, and now that he’s sober, some believe he’s replaced one vice with another.”

Garner, in particular, is troubled by Affleck’s actions, believing his renewed connection with Lopez could be harmful to both families. “He’s playing with J.Lo’s emotions, which isn’t fair, and it’s confusing for the children. That kind of mixed messaging isn’t healthy,” the insider revealed.

The source also mentioned that Affleck’s behavior seems to be creating a toxic cycle. “It’s like everyone is being dragged back into this emotional roller-coaster. It’s not going to end well for anyone involved.”

Despite the couple filing for divorce, Affleck and Lopez have been seen together in public, often with their children. Affleck has three kids with Garner, while Lopez shares twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

While Affleck’s intentions remain uncertain, the insider is doubtful about the future of his relationship with Lopez, stating, “The chances of them fixing things and living happily ever after are slim. Ben’s still expressing his desire for a divorce.”

Another source hinted that while physical attraction between Affleck and Lopez still exists, unresolved conflicts continue to linger, potentially leading to more issues down the road.