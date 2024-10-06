Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make rare appearance months after welcoming baby daughter

Robert Pattinson and fiancée Suki Waterhouse made a rare joint appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California, marking their first public outing together in almost a year. The couple, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March, appeared in high spirits at the event.

Suki, 32, donned a black floral maxi dress with a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves, while Pattinson, 38, opted for a blue suit sans tie. Both completed their looks with sunglasses as they stepped into the spotlight as new parents.

Though they have kept their daughter’s name private, both have spoken publicly about their new journey into parenthood. Suki gushed about her daughter’s milestones at the MTV VMAs in September, sharing, “I’m just absolutely obsessed with her. She’s turning over, sitting up, and trying to crawl.”

Pattinson also reflected on fatherhood in June, telling an attendee at the Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris that being a parent makes him feel both “very old and very young.” He expressed amazement at how quickly his daughter’s personality is developing, saying, “At just 3 months, I can already see who she is.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2023 and have been together for over six years, had discussed starting a family well before welcoming their daughter. In a candid interview with British Vogue in July, Suki revealed, “We really planned it,” humorously adding, “I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

The pair continues to enjoy their new roles as parents, balancing life in the spotlight with family time.