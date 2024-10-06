Britney Spears’ boyfriend allegedly moves into singer’s house with his three children

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Paul Soliz, has reportedly moved into the pop star’s home along with three of his children, according to claims made by his mother-in-law, Sandra Smith.

In an interview on the Drew Lane Show podcast, Smith revealed that Soliz, 37, took three of his at least nine children to live with Spears, 42. She also expressed concern, saying, “We are trying to get those kids back,” while criticizing Soliz for not paying child support for any of his children.

Soliz’s personal life has been under scrutiny as his estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” after eight years of marriage. Mancilla had previously condemned Soliz for leaving his family to be with Spears, known for her hit “One More Time.”

Reports have surfaced that Soliz, who has a criminal record, initially worked as a housekeeper for Spears before they were romantically linked in September 2023. This relationship came to light just weeks after Spears’ split from her ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The unfolding situation has raised questions about Soliz’s intentions and the impact on both families involved, as the controversy surrounding his relationship with Spears continues to grow.