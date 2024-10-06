Casualties and arrests reported as PTI protest in Islamabad continues

Islamabad was the scene of protests on Sunday as demonstrators from PTI clashed with law enforcement, resulting in the death of a police officer and injuries to over 70 security personnel.

Authorities reported that protesters, allegedly brought in from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, engaged in destructive activities, damaging public property and attacking law enforcement at various locations across the capital. The violence escalated when Police Constable Abdul Hamid Shah was abducted and assaulted by the demonstrators, leading to his death from severe injuries.

In response to the unrest, law enforcement agencies arrested 795 individuals, including 106 Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country. Officials also seized 115 vehicles and confiscated a large number of projectiles, such as slingshots, marbles, and tear gas masks.

Notably, some of the detainees were off-duty police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reportedly participating in the protests in civilian clothing. Among those arrested were 22 police officers and two Counter-Terrorism Department personnel.

Authorities have accused protest organizers of misusing government resources, including ambulances and fire trucks from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to transport both protesters and supplies to Islamabad. Six ambulances, a water tanker, and 12 fire engines were impounded by officials.

Government officials have vowed to take legal action against those responsible for the violence, condemning the misuse of public resources for violent activities as both illegal and unacceptable.