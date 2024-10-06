NATIONAL

CCTV footage of Ali Amin Gandapur fleeing KP house surfaces | Video

By News Desk

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was not apprehended by any agency and revealed that video evidence shows him fleeing from the KP House.

Speaking to the media after attending the funeral of a police officer who was martyred during the PTI protest at D-Chowk, Naqvi addressed the rumors surrounding Gandapur’s whereabouts. He clarified, “Ali Amin is not in the custody of any agency or institution. He escaped from the KP House, and despite multiple raids, we have not found him. There is clear footage of him running away.”

Naqvi also addressed the violence that took place during the PTI protest, mentioning that another police officer remains in critical condition. He assured the public that the government will pursue justice for the martyred officer, stating, “We will ensure that those responsible do not evade justice.”

In a separate statement, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi criticized claims of peaceful protests by some PTI participants. He questioned, “A group came forward claiming to be peaceful, but if so many were injured, where are they being treated? In which hospital?” Kundi’s remarks challenge the narrative put forward by some protestors.

