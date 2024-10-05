Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take life-changing decision for children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made a significant decision to prioritize their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, by adjusting their professional commitments. The couple, based in Montecito, now aims to balance their responsibilities by alternating solo work engagements to ensure one parent is always with the children.

According to a report by People, a close friend of the couple clarified rumors about a possible professional split between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The source confirmed that Prince Harry will continue his involvement in various not-for-profit endeavors, while Meghan plans to concentrate on her entrepreneurial ventures.

Addressing the reasons for this shift, an insider explained that the decision stems from their parenting priorities, ensuring that one of them is always present with their children.

Prince Harry’s solo appearances at key events had previously fueled speculation, with royal experts questioning Meghan’s absence. However, it has now been made clear that this arrangement reflects their focus on maintaining a “functional and healthy relationship” while working as a team.

Despite their independent work commitments, the couple will continue to appear together for the causes they both deeply care about and support jointly.