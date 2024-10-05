Buckingham Palace’s secret plans spell trouble for Prince Harry following UK visit

Prince Harry is facing increasing challenges as Buckingham Palace reportedly puts into motion plans that could make his relationship with the royal family more complicated, particularly with his father, King Charles III. The father-son relationship, already strained by unresolved issues, now faces additional hurdles as time may be running out for reconciliation.

According to royal correspondent Tom Sykes, the monarch’s recent cancer diagnosis has triggered a series of significant changes within the palace, further complicating Harry’s position. While the Duke of Sussex has been focused on promoting his charitable work through numerous solo engagements, it appears his efforts to re-establish his place within the royal fold may be falling short. Meanwhile, Prince William, Harry’s estranged brother, is said to be unaffected by these developments.

Sykes suggests that the shortened reign of King Charles poses particular challenges for Harry, who has not yet mended his relationship with either his father or his brother. Despite some progress in the father-son relationship after Harry’s recent visit to the UK following news of the King’s diagnosis, his bond with Prince William remains tense, with the two reportedly not on speaking terms.

Harry’s current ambitions revolve around his work as a global social activist, striving to “show up and do good,” as described by his team. However, experts believe that true reconciliation with the royal family will only be possible through a formal peace agreement. Sykes also speculates that while such a deal may be achievable with King Charles, it would be far more difficult to secure under Prince William, the future King.

As for Meghan Markle, Sykes claims that her stance is unlikely to change, as she remains firm in her decision to distance herself from the royal family. Prince William’s future reign is expected to have little impact on her, as she appears content with maintaining her current position in ongoing tensions with the monarchy.