Govt still shy of magic number to pass constitutional amendment: report

The government is currently facing a shortfall of five senators and seven National Assembly members, which poses a significant challenge to its goal of passing constitutional amendments, sources revealed.

Efforts are still underway to reach the necessary two-thirds majority in both houses, according to a government insider. The upcoming week is seen as critical to this effort. However, discussions with three key government parliamentarians have revealed uncertainty about achieving this target, particularly regarding amendments related to the judiciary.

One source noted that during a previous attempt to pass these amendments, the government had more support than it does now. Several members of the National Assembly who had previously pledged their backing have since withdrawn. The government now lacks five votes in the Senate and seven in the National Assembly, according to these sources.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has emerged as a significant hurdle for the ruling coalition. Neither the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), nor even Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been able to persuade him to align with the government. Despite ongoing efforts to secure the necessary votes, the coalition is eager to have Maulana on board, fearing he may otherwise side with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A senator from the ruling party expressed doubt about the likelihood of passing the constitutional amendments. Yet, a prominent member of the government suggested that when the “state” makes a decision, it can often ensure that things move forward.

In addition to efforts focused on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the government is also trying to win over Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP). Still, Maulana remains the primary target for the coalition to secure a successful outcome.

Before the previous unsuccessful attempt at judicial amendments, government officials were more optimistic. Now, many within the PML-N are looking to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been advocating for the establishment of a Federal Constitution Court. However, even Bilawal has yet to convince Maulana Fazl to support the government’s efforts, especially after the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Article 63A.