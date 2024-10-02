Red zone sealed as PTI gears up for protests, containers block key roads in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Red Zone in Islamabad has been sealed off once again in anticipation of a protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Containers have been placed on major roads leading to the Red Zone, leaving only Margalla Road open for access, according to officials.

The roadblocks have also extended to Faizabad on the Express Highway, causing significant traffic disruptions and long vehicle queues. Early morning commuters heading to offices and educational institutions faced major difficulties due to the closures.

Despite these restrictions, PTI’s leadership remains firm in their resolve, confirming plans to proceed with scheduled rallies across Punjab.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan issued a fresh call for nationwide protests, urging supporters to rally in support of the judiciary’s independence.

He called for demonstrations in Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and a major power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad this Friday.

Last month, 10 PTI MNAs were arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the newly enforced Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024 following a rally in Sangjani near Islamabad.

In Lahore, a PTI rally held on September 21 was forcibly dispersed after it exceeded the 6 pm deadline set by authorities. In Rawalpindi, security has been significantly increased, with containers blocking access to PTI’s planned protest site at Liaquat Bagh.