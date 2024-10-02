LHC orders hearing on plea against child’s implication in car theft cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed to fix up for hearing a petition challenging the implication of a 12-year-old boy in car theft cases after addressing the objections raised by the registrar office.

LHC’s Justice Shahbaz Rizvi presided over the hearing of the plea, naming multiple police officials from Kasur, including the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) as respondents.

The petitioner claims that police officers, acting on the instructions of a political figure, implicated a 12-year-old boy in multiple cases. Muzzamil was allegedly arrested in two cases that were filed after his detention, with no evidence linking him to the crimes.

Furthermore, the judicial magistrate in Allahabad, Kasur, had granted physical remand in all cases and later sent the child to judicial custody. The petition also alleges that police demanded a bribe of Rs250,000 for his release, but despite payment, Muzzammil continued to be implicated in false cases.

The petition requested the court to order dismissal of all FIRs against the boy, an inquiry by the Punjab IGP, and a medical examination of the child.

Following the arguments, the LHC ordered the petition to be set for hearing, addressing the objections raised.