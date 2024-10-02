Iran fires 180 missiles at Israel, in retaliation for assassination of key leaders

TEL AVIV: Israeli authorities said that some 100 homes in the northern city of Hod Hasharon took damage from Tuesday’s missile attack from Iran.

Some of the buildings were heavily damaged and will take some time to fix, while dozens of others has only minor damage, Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted city officials as saying on Wednesday.

Later Tuesday, Israeli Army Radio confirmed that Iranian rockets fell in open areas in Netanya, located in Hod Hasharon, part of the greater Tel Aviv area.

Iran fired around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between the two regional arch-rivals.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran in July, while Nasrallah and Nilforoshan were killed in an airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the missile attack was a “big mistake” and that Iran “will pay for it.”

The attack comes amid heightened international fears of Israel’s war against both Gaza and Lebanese Hezbollah escalating into a larger regional conflict.