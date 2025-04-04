NATIONAL

Abbasi, Mehtab meet JUI-F chief, discuss prevailing political scenario

By Staff Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Awam Pakistan Party (APP) convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Mehtab Abbasi on Friday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the prevailing scenario in the country.

According to the JUI-F spokesperson, the meeting took place during the APP’s leaders visit to Dera Ismail Khan. On the occasion, both Khaqan Abbasi and Mehtab Abbasi extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to the JUI-F.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Kafeel Nizami and Israr Marwat.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Malik Afzal Khokhar exchanged views on the country’s political landscape.

According to details, Khokhar called on the PML-N president in Lahore.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Malik Saif Khokhar and Faisal Khokhar.

