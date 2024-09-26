Chinese envoy meets Nawaz and Maryam, invites Punjab CM to visit China

Nawaz Sharif praises China as a ‘trusted friend’ and expresses pride in Pakistan’s relationship with the nation

LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday met with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, extending an invitation for the latter to visit China.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties in technology, business, and investment between China and Pakistan, Express News reported.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif praised China as a “trusted friend” and expressed pride in Pakistan’s relationship with the nation. “Maryam Nawaz is leading several welfare projects for the people of Punjab, and we welcome China’s cooperation in infrastructure and technology,” he stated.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the potential for an “economic revolution” through collaboration with China. “We are always ready to welcome our Chinese friends to Punjab,” she said, proposing the establishment of “Chinese Economic Zones” to offer incentives and facilities to Chinese investors.

“We see China’s success as our own,” Maryam added, noting that Pakistan could greatly benefit from China’s model for poverty reduction.

Ambassador Jiang lauded the progress made in Pakistan-China relations under previous PML-N governments, highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “We welcome Punjab’s participation in the upgraded vision of CPEC, including the development of special economic zones,” he said.

Jiang also expressed interest in investing in Punjab’s agricultural sector. He commended the Chief Minister’s initiatives like the Kisan Card and tractor scheme, noting that China is cultivating high-yield hybrid rapeseed on 500,000 acres in Punjab and aims to double this area.

“China will train 1,000 Pakistani farmers in modern agricultural techniques,” Jiang added.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of efficient machinery and water use in agriculture, stating that Chinese expertise would be invaluable in these areas.

Jiang concluded by officially inviting Maryam Nawaz to visit China, where she will be welcomed as Pakistan’s first female chief minister.

He also highlighted the long-standing ties between China and Pakistan during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as prime minister, expressing hope to strengthen relations further under Maryam’s leadership.