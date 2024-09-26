IHC questions ISPR exclusive role in designation of defence analysts

Justice Babar Sattar also questions PEMRA’s authority to regulate TV channel content and its role in pre-clearing analysts’ opinions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Defence Ministry to clarify the legal standing of ISPR and why ISPR deems the designation of defence analysts as its exclusive authority.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar made the observation during the hearing of a petition against the PEMRA notification that restricts defence analysis on TV channels to only retired military officers.

Justice Babar Sattar issued a written order regarding the case and sought original records and inquired about the basis of PEMRA’s notification.

During the court questioned PEMRA’s authority to regulate TV channel content and sought clarification on its role in pre-clearing analysts’ opinions.

PEMRA’s lawyer referenced Section 20 of the PEMRA Ordinance, which pertains to the responsibility of TV channels regarding national security, integrity, and sovereignty.

At which the court questioned the relevance of pre-clearing analysts to national security and sovereignty.

The court granted the PEMRA lawyer additional time to address these queries and to explain why PEMRA felt the need for issuing such a circular.

The court also asked if the armed forces or ISPR had made a specific request for this notification.

PEMRA issued the notification on April 4, 2019, restricting defense analysis to retired military personnel.