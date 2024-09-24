Reserved seats verdict exposed roles assigned to ‘individuals under London Plan’: Imran

Says PTI would react strongly if it not granted permission for next power show in Rawalpindi on Sept 28

Criticises this is martial law is far stricter than of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf’s martial laws

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court’s (SC) detailed judgment in reserved seats case had laid bare the roles assigned to different individuals in the present setup, saying that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) were the opening players in the setup.

“It has now become crystal clear that Justice Isa is a part of the London Plan and that he deceived the nation,” Imran said during informal talks with journalists at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

“The top judge did not hear our petitions related to the May 9-related violence and the February 8 general elections and every tactic is being employed to reduce the number of PTI’s seats in the National and provincial assemblies”, he alleged.

“None of our petitions is being heard and that has emerged as crystal clear now,” the former premier regretted, saying there was a third empire as well whose backing they enjoyed. “His tenure is also to be extended and in short, this is a gang,” he added.

He said it was now an open secret that the hostile forces planned to kick the PTI out of the electoral process and then eliminate the party.

Speaking about the PTI schedule forthcoming public meetings and protests, the incarcerated party founder warned that his party would strongly react if it is not granted permission for its next power show in Rawalpindi on September 28.

He also announced that the former ruling would register a protest for the independence of the judiciary on Thursday followed by another demonstration on Friday.

Khan claimed that the country has been turned into a “police state” while prevailing conditions are even harsher than what was witnessed during the martial law.

“This is a martial law which is far stricter than [former military rulers] Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf’s martial law,” Khan said while taking a jibe at the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during an informal conversation with journalists at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder said some brave judges stood up against the ‘gang’. “But they were removed from their posts. The chief justice showed Justice Mazahir Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan the door.” He went on to say that the CJP, through the Practice and Procedure Act, wanted to keep his dictatorship intact. “Through this legislation, the route to fix cases for hearing on merit was blocked.”

Throwing shade at the coalition government, Khan said that the subordinate judiciary was in complete control of the current rulers. He further alleged that any judge, who is not in control of the rulers, got transferred.

The former premier also claimed that a judge was also replaced who was going to give a verdict in the May 9 mayhem cases.

He also alleged that the amended Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Ordinance was promulgated to “violate the democratic procedure to fix hearing of cases”.

He was referring to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 approved by President Asif Ali Zardari last week which granted additional powers to the chief justice to nominate a judge as a member of a committee and assign cases.