NATIONAL

PTI seeks NOC for Sep 28 rally in Rawalpindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally submitted an application to the Rawalpindi administration to hold a rally on September 28.

PTI District President Chaudhry Ameer Afzal and District General Secretary, along with a legal team, filed the request at the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The party emphasized that organizing peaceful rallies is a constitutional right of every political party in the country.

In their application, PTI assured compliance with all rules set by the Deputy Commissioner and requested the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event. The party has proposed two potential venues for the rally: Liaquat Bagh and Bhata Chowk.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office acknowledged receipt of the request and has indicated that they will seek guidance from the Home Department before making a decision on the matter.

Previous article
IG Islamabad confirms illegal detentions, SHO and DSP suspended in Sangjani case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani leaders welcome 21st China-ASEAN Expo  

ISLAMABAD: The 21st China-ASEAN Expo, a significant annual event, is taking place in Guangxi, China, showcasing the deepening economic and cultural ties between China...

Royal family under fire after new claims

Meghan Markle slammed for going against experts when she knows nothing

Multan students protest: Agriculture varsity closed after female student dies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.