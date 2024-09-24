PTI seeks NOC for Sep 28 rally in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally submitted an application to the Rawalpindi administration to hold a rally on September 28.

PTI District President Chaudhry Ameer Afzal and District General Secretary, along with a legal team, filed the request at the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The party emphasized that organizing peaceful rallies is a constitutional right of every political party in the country.

In their application, PTI assured compliance with all rules set by the Deputy Commissioner and requested the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event. The party has proposed two potential venues for the rally: Liaquat Bagh and Bhata Chowk.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office acknowledged receipt of the request and has indicated that they will seek guidance from the Home Department before making a decision on the matter.