NATIONAL

IG Islamabad confirms illegal detentions, SHO and DSP suspended in Sangjani case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police Chief Ali Nasir Rizvi has confirmed the illegal detention of three citizens at Sangjani police station, as reported in media outlets.

Rizvi submitted an inquiry report to the Islamabad High Court, revealing that the allegations were substantiated during the investigation.

The incident, which took place on August 30, was formally registered on September 19. Rizvi informed the court that the Station House Officer (SHO) involved has been arrested, suspended, and charged, with departmental proceedings underway.

Additionally, the inquiry officer has been suspended, and a special investigation team has been formed. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Trinol has also been suspended and charged, while a two-member committee comprising DIGs has been constituted to investigate further.

The petitioner’s lawyer praised the police chief for submitting a detailed and transparent report. Justice Aamir Farooq commended the IG’s efforts, stating, “Good deeds should be lauded, the police chief did a good job,” but also emphasized the importance of maintaining checks and balances to prevent such incidents in the future.

The court noted that the involvement of higher-ranking officials could not be ruled out and urged the police chief to conduct a thorough investigation. The petition was subsequently dismissed.

Previous article
Bangladesh army backs interim govt’s reform agenda, eyes election in 18 months
Next article
PTI seeks NOC for Sep 28 rally in Rawalpindi
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Breakthrough in buffalo breeding as country reports first OPU-IVF-ET calf births

ISLAMABAD: In a major biotechnology milestone, Pakistan successfully birthed buffalo calves using the OPU-IVF-ET (Ovum Pick-Up, In-Vitro Fertilization, and Embryo Transfer) technique for the...

Pakistani leaders welcome 21st China-ASEAN Expo  

Royal family under fire after new claims

Meghan Markle slammed for going against experts when she knows nothing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.