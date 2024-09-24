IG Islamabad confirms illegal detentions, SHO and DSP suspended in Sangjani case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police Chief Ali Nasir Rizvi has confirmed the illegal detention of three citizens at Sangjani police station, as reported in media outlets.

Rizvi submitted an inquiry report to the Islamabad High Court, revealing that the allegations were substantiated during the investigation.

The incident, which took place on August 30, was formally registered on September 19. Rizvi informed the court that the Station House Officer (SHO) involved has been arrested, suspended, and charged, with departmental proceedings underway.

Additionally, the inquiry officer has been suspended, and a special investigation team has been formed. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Trinol has also been suspended and charged, while a two-member committee comprising DIGs has been constituted to investigate further.

The petitioner’s lawyer praised the police chief for submitting a detailed and transparent report. Justice Aamir Farooq commended the IG’s efforts, stating, “Good deeds should be lauded, the police chief did a good job,” but also emphasized the importance of maintaining checks and balances to prevent such incidents in the future.

The court noted that the involvement of higher-ranking officials could not be ruled out and urged the police chief to conduct a thorough investigation. The petition was subsequently dismissed.