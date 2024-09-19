Brother murders two sisters over petty dispute in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: In a tragic incident, two sisters were electrocuted to death by their brother over domestic disputes in Muhajir Colony, within the B-Section police station jurisdiction of Nawabshah.

The accused, identified as Kamran Ali, killed his sisters, Razia and Aleesha, by electrocution. Police arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspect.

The bodies were transported to Peoples Medical Hospital for postmortem, and a case has been registered against Kamran Ali. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.